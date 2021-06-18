Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 28 shots Thursday in a 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 3.

Vasilevskiy was rock-solid, allowing only a second-period Cal Clutterback goal that may have been aided by defenseman Erik Cernak's attempt to push the puck toward his netminder during a goalmouth scramble. On top of his own 27-save effort, Vasilevskiy was buoyed by a Tampa Bay squad that blocked 21 shots in front of him. The 26-year-old became the first goalie to reach 10 wins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he's posted a sparkling 2.13 GAA and .935 save percentage in the process.