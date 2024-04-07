Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Lightning never led in the game, and a three-goal rally to tie it up in the third period went for naught when Evgeni Malkin made a fantastic play to tip the puck over to Michael Bunting for the game-winning tally past a sprawling Vasilevskiy. The 29-year-old netminder has gone 9-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .911 save percentage since the beginning of March as he gears up for the playoffs.