Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In D.C. to face Caps

Vasilevskiy will start in the road net against the Capitals on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

It's somewhat surprising that Vasilevskiy isn't getting a breather after he helped the Lightning clinch the Presidents' Trophy with a win over the Coyotes on Monday. But on the other hand, we can't blame the Bolts for wanting to stack their best possible lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champions ahead of the postseason. Vasilevskiy boasts a 35-8-4 record (six shutouts), 2.26 GAA and .930 save percentage through 47 games this season.