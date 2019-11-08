Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Friday

Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod in the first game of the Global Series clash with Buffalo on Friday.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a pair of disappointing performances in which he gave up a combined seven goals on 66 shots (.894 save percentage) and has lost three of his last four outings. Overall, it's been a rough start to the year for the Russian, as he is 5-4-0 with zero shutouts and a career-worst 3.12 GAA. Perhaps a matchup with Buffalo, against which he is 8-1-1 lifetime, is just what Vasilevskiy needs to jump start his season.