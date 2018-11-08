Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Thursday

Vasilevskiy will defend the home goal Thursday against the Islanders, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Vasilevskiy was sharp in Tuesday's win over the Oilers, stopping 33 of the 35 shots he faced in the contest. Things figure to get more difficult for him Thursday, as the 24-year-old netminder will be tasked with setting aside shots from an Islanders club notching 3.38 goals per game on the road this season.