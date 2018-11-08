Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Thursday
Vasilevskiy will defend the home goal Thursday against the Islanders, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Vasilevskiy was sharp in Tuesday's win over the Oilers, stopping 33 of the 35 shots he faced in the contest. Things figure to get more difficult for him Thursday, as the 24-year-old netminder will be tasked with setting aside shots from an Islanders club notching 3.38 goals per game on the road this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts down Connor McDavid•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On track to start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Seventh win in 10 starts•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just can't hold back Preds•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes against Predators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...