Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Vasilevskiy wasn't at his best against a resurgent Stars team Friday, but Kevin Shattenkirk played the hero in overtime. The win puts Vasilevskiy and the Lightning ahead 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final. He's allowed 11 goals on 102 shots over his last four games, an .892 save percentage that's well off his .926 mark for the entire postseason. The Russian netminder will likely start again in Saturday's Game 5 with a chance to hoist the Cup if he can secure one more win.