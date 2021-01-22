Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 3-2 OT win over Columbus on Thursday.
Three games, three wins and just five goals allowed. Vasilevskiy is money in the bank as the NHL's best goaltender, both on the ice and in the fantasy arena. And in a platoon-driven league, Vasi's heavy workload means he's a fantasy superpower in the blue paint.
