Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 5-0 win over Dallas on Saturday.

It was Vasilevskiy's second consecutive shutout and the first matchup between the Bolts and Stars since the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. It was a convincing win. Vasilevskiy has been impressive of late, with four wins in five starts and just six goals allowed. He continues to pad his stats toward another Vezina trophy.