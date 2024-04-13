Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against Washington on Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Vasilevskiy has a 30-18-2 record, 2.85 GAA and .901 save percentage in 50 outings in 2023-24. He saved 30 of 32 shots en route to a 5-2 win over Columbus in his last start Tuesday. The Capitals, who have lost seven of their last eight games, are likely to be a favorable matchup for the 29-year-old goaltender.