Vasilevskiy will start Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday against visiting Colorado, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy and the Bolts will look to stave off elimination for the second game in a row and send the series back to Denver for a decisive Game 7 on Tuesday. The Russian netminder hasn't been as stellar against Colorado, posting a 3.45 GAA and .901 save percentage through five games.