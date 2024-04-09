Vasilevsky was spotted leaving the ice first and will start at home against Columbus on Tuesday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevsky struggled in his last start allowing five goals on 28 shots in a 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 29-year-old has been good this year but shockingly he has the lowest save percentage in his career at .900 and a record of 29-18-2 in 49 starts. He will have a favorable matchup against Columbus who's 7-11-6 on the road.