Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 27 in win
Vasilevskiy made 27 saves on 28 shots in a 3-1 win over the Devils in Wednesday's Game 4.
Vasilevskiy had struggles down the stretch, as he had a 3.38 GAA and .900 save percentage in his last 20 games of his regular season. However, despite that he still had 44 wins to go with a 2.62 GAA and .920 save percentage. Fortunately, the Russian has turned things around in the playoffs, as he had a .930 save percentage in three games before this stellar outing.
