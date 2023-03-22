Vasilevskiy turned aside 17 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The All-Star goalie gave up two tallies in the first period, looking a bit shaky on the first one, and the Lightning were never able to climb out of the early hole. Vasilevskiy continues to struggle in March, going 3-4-2 in nine starts with a 3.42 GAA and .883 save percentage, and while he's capable of flipping the switch once the playoffs start, it's an ominous sign for Tampa Bay's chances of making a deep run.