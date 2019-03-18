Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Monday
Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease in Monday's tilt against Arizona, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has been outstanding in his past six starts, recording a 5-1-0 record to go along with a 2.35 GAA and .925 save percentage. He draws a great matchup against an offense that ranks 28th this campaign in goals per game (2.65).
