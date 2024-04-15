Vasilevskiy will protect the home net Monday against Buffalo, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 30-save effort in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Washington. He has lost three of his last five outings, posting a .903 save percentage during that span. In 51 appearances this campaign, he has provided a 30-19-2 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Sabres sit 22nd in the league this season with 2.96 goals per contest.