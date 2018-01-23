Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns in 40-save shutout against Hawks

Vasilevskiy made 40 saves during Monday's 2-0 win over Chicago.

After losing four of his past five starts with at least four goals allowed in each outing, this was a welcomed rebound from the Russian. Vasilevskiy sports an elite 28-9-2 record, .930 save percentage, 2.21 GAA and seven shutouts, as he's building a strong case for claiming his first Vezina Trophy.