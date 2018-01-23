Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns in 40-save shutout against Hawks
Vasilevskiy made 40 saves during Monday's 2-0 win over Chicago.
After losing four of his past five starts with at least four goals allowed in each outing, this was a welcomed rebound from the Russian. Vasilevskiy sports an elite 28-9-2 record, .930 save percentage, 2.21 GAA and seven shutouts, as he's building a strong case for claiming his first Vezina Trophy.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling blue paint Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles again in loss to Wild•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Minnesota on Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up four in loss to Vegas•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wobbles out of break with another loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to right ship•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...