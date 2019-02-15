Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Unfazed by Stars

Vasilevskiy recorded a 32-save shutout versus Dallas on Thursday.

It was the fifth shutout performance of the year for Vasilevskiy, who hasn't lost in regulation in his previous six contests and is 4-0-2 with a 1.61 GAA over that stretch. If the Russian netminder continues to perform to this level, the league can probably just start etching Tampa Bay onto the Presidents' Trophy now.

More News
Our Latest Stories