Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Unfazed by Stars
Vasilevskiy recorded a 32-save shutout versus Dallas on Thursday.
It was the fifth shutout performance of the year for Vasilevskiy, who hasn't lost in regulation in his previous six contests and is 4-0-2 with a 1.61 GAA over that stretch. If the Russian netminder continues to perform to this level, the league can probably just start etching Tampa Bay onto the Presidents' Trophy now.
