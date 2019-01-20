Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Vezina caliber play continues

Vasilevskiy delivered a 36-save performance in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Sharks.

It was a nice snap back after Thursday's loss to the Maple Leafs. Vailevskiy is a Vezina-caliber twine tender who now has 20 wins despite missing time to injury earlier in the season. Since Dec. 13 when he returned from injury, Vasilevskiy has an 11-3 record in 14 starts. He is hot.