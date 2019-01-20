Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Vezina caliber play continues
Vasilevskiy delivered a 36-save performance in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Sharks.
It was a nice snap back after Thursday's loss to the Maple Leafs. Vailevskiy is a Vezina-caliber twine tender who now has 20 wins despite missing time to injury earlier in the season. Since Dec. 13 when he returned from injury, Vasilevskiy has an 11-3 record in 14 starts. He is hot.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting heavyweight battle•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Loses to Leafs at home•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Records third shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Dallas•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough loss in Long Island•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...