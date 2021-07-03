Cirelli notched a power-play assist and three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

Cirelli helped out on Victor Hedman's tally just 3:27 into the first period. The 23-year-old Cirelli has picked up his scoring pace with six points in his last six contests. The second-line forward is up to 12 points (five goals, seven helpers), 39 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-9 rating across 21 playoff games.