Cirelli (arm) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The arm injury that Cirelli picked up in Thursday's loss to the Panthers will force him to miss his first NHL game in exactly one year. Gemel Smith likely will enter the lineup in his place.
