Cirelli posted a hat trick in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Cirelli's line with Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson led the way offensively for the Lightning. The hat trick accounted for Cirelli's first goals in January -- he has added four assists in nine games. Overall, the 22-year-old center is up to 12 tallies, 33 points, 80 shots on goal and a plus-16 rating in 47 contests.