Watson will be a free agent this offseason.

Watson played in just 33 games this season, scoring two goals and adding two assists. He did put up 93 PIM and 85 hits, but mustered only 17 shots while averaging 7:16. Watson didn't ink his one-year deal with the Bolts until October, and that doesn't bode well for 2024-25 given his performance. Over his career, he has played in 515 regular-season games and recorded 60 goals, 58 assists, 705 PIM and 1,209 hits.