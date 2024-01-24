Watch Now:

Watson (lower body) is considered week-to-week, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

As a result, Watson probably won't be available to return before the All-Star break. He has two goals, one assist, 69 PIM and 61 hits in 26 outings this season. Tampa Bay chose to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Tuesday's contest against Philadelphia.

