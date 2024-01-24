Watson (lower body) is considered week-to-week, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.
As a result, Watson probably won't be available to return before the All-Star break. He has two goals, one assist, 69 PIM and 61 hits in 26 outings this season. Tampa Bay chose to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Tuesday's contest against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Scratched all too often•
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Piles up penalty minutes•
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Still no points this season•
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Inks one-year deal•
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Links up with Tampa on PTO•
-
Senators' Austin Watson: Done for season•