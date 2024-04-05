Hagel (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game versus the Canadiens in the third period and did not return. Per head coach Jon Cooper, there's no update on his status after the game

Hagel scored a goal on five shots prior to his exit Thursday, giving him his first 70-point season. The winger was run into by teammate Steven Stamkos midway through the third, but it's possible the Lightning took precautionary measures here since they were in firm control of the game. Hagel should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.