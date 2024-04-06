Share Video

Hagel (undisclosed) is good to go Saturday versus the Penguins, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Hagel departed Thursday's game early with an injury, though the 25-year-old winger will be ready to go Saturday in Pittsburgh. Hagel has points in his last four games, totaling a goal and five assists in that span. Overall, he's up to 24 goals and a career-high 70 points through 76 games this season.

