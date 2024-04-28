Hagel scored two goals, one shorthanded and the other the game-winner, and added a power-play assist Saturday in a 6-3 victory over the Panthers in Game 4.

After setting up Steven Stamkos for the game's opening tally midway through the first period, Hagel followed with his own a few minutes later before giving the Lightning a 4-1 lead in the second. The 25-year-old had managed only one goal and zero assists through the first three games of the series, and his offensive eruption helped Tampa Bay avoid a first-round sweep. Hagel will look to stay locked in Monday for Game 5.