Hagel (undisclosed) took line rushes during warmups, indicating he'll play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Avalanche, Chris Krenn of NHL.com reports.

Hagel has dealt with a nagging injury off and on throughout the playoffs, but he's yet to miss any games. He's been limited to five points in 17 contests, and he's set to play in a middle-six role Wednesday.