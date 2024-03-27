Point (lower body) is slated to play Wednesday versus Boston, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Point wasn't in the lineup for Tampa Bay's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim due to the injury. He has 41 goals and 80 points in 70 appearances in 2023-24. Point is likely to serve on the top line and first power-play unit in his return while Austin Watson might be a healthy scratch.