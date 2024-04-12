Point scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa.
It was his team-leading 45th goal, and it gives him 96 snipes over the last two seasons. Point has 88 points this season, and he could hit the 90 mark with three games remaining.
