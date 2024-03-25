Point (lower body) is considered day-to-day and will not play Sunday against the Ducks, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Point was a late scratch Sunday and fortunately doesn't appear to be dealing with anything too serious. The 28-year-old has racked up 41 goals and 80 points through 70 games this season. He's been on a tear with 26 points over his last 16 appearances. Tampa Bay's next game is Wednesday against Boston.