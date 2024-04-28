Point scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, during Game 4's 6-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

The 28-year-old center had a hand in both of Steven Stamkos' tallies and fired home his own goal late in the first period to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead. Point has two goals and five points through the series' first four games, and the Bolts may need another strong performance from him in Game 5 on Monday to avoid elimination.