Point logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Point was out for three games due to an undisclosed injury. He returned to a top-line role and logged 19:48 of ice time, so it doesn't look like the injury will be a concern moving forward. The center is up to five goals, 12 helpers, 39 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 18 appearances this season. He's proven in the past he can be a point-per-game player, so expect Point to continue to perform well in a top-six role.