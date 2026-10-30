Point scored a goal Thursday in a 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

Point has quietly put up a three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes goals in back-to-back games. It's modest, but when you factor in that he's has just three goals in 12 games, this little run is like the sun breaking through the clouds. Point put up just 18 snipes in 63 games in an injury-hampered 2025-26. But his 14.0 shooting percentage last season was below his career 18.3, and he's off to a similarly sluggish start this year (12.0). It could be a simple explanation given the Bolts bad power play (26th overall), but his skating simply isn't the same these last two years.