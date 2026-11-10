Point (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to miss time, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

While the team hasn't provided a specific recovery timeline for Point, the fact that he was placed on injured reserve doesn't bode well for a short-term absence. It is a significant blow for the 30-year-old center, who was on pace to reach the 80-point threshold for the fifth time in his career after racking up 16 points through 17 contests to start the year. Conor Geekie and Zemgus Girgensons could both be in contention for additional minutes with Point on the shelf.