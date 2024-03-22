Point scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Point's first tally put the Lightning ahead early in the third period, and it came on the power play. He later helped out on an Anthony Duclair goal before scoring another one of his own to reach the 40-goal mark for the third time in his career. Point is up to 78 points (26 on the power play) with 190 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 69 appearances. He's been particularly good with nine goals and five helpers over seven outings in March.