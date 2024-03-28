Point scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Point sat out one game with a lower-body injury, but he was able to stay hot in his return. The center has scored 11 of his 42 goals in March, with just nine appearances this month. He's up to 81 points, 196 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 71 outings in a top-line role.