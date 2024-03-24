Point scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Point's goal came late in the first period on a pinball shot on the power play. He also set up Steven Stamkos' power-play marker in the third. This was Point's fifth multi-point effort in his last six games, a span in which he has nine goals and six helpers. The center is up to 41 tallies, 39 assists, 28 power-play points, 192 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 70 appearances on the year in a top-line role.