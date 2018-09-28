Point tallied two assists in Thursday's 6-2 preseason win over the Panthers.

Point looked sharp in this game and appears poised for another breakout season in 2018-19. There was no sophomore slump for the 22-year-old, who put up 66 points in only his second NHL season and added 17 more markers in 16 postseason games. Firmly entrenched in a top-six role, it's not crazy to expect another season of 65-plus points, possibly flirting with 70 if he stays healthy.