Lightning's Brayden Point: Pair of assists in win
Point tallied two assists in Thursday's 6-2 preseason win over the Panthers.
Point looked sharp in this game and appears poised for another breakout season in 2018-19. There was no sophomore slump for the 22-year-old, who put up 66 points in only his second NHL season and added 17 more markers in 16 postseason games. Firmly entrenched in a top-six role, it's not crazy to expect another season of 65-plus points, possibly flirting with 70 if he stays healthy.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Carries breakout season through playoffs•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Goal and assist in three straight•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Two-point effort in Game 3 win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Grabs two power-play points in Game 2 loss•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dominants Bruins•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dominates Bruins with four-point night Monday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...