Lightning's Brayden Point: Power-play production lacking
Point has 25 goals, 64 points and a plus-25 rating in 66 games this season.
After exploding for 92 points last season, Point's 64 points this season would be the lowest since his 2016-17 rookie campaign. The 24-year-old forward's current plus-28 rating would be a new career best. Point racked up 35 power-play points last season but has just 13 on the man advantage this season. He has a chance to reach the 70-point mark if the NHL finishes the 2019-20 regular season.
