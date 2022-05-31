Point (leg) may return to the playoffs, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he doesn't know when that might be, reports NHL.com.

"He's progressing. We've just got to see," said Cooper. Point, who has four points (two goals, two assists) in seven playoff games, was injured when his right leg twisted as he slid into the wall in Game 7 of Round One against Toronto. It's not known if Point's injury is related to the labrum tear that required surgery in the summer of 2019. There is no timeline for him to resume skating,, but the longer the Bolts go in the postseason, the better the chance Point has to return.