Lightning's Brayden Point: Right back on scoreboard
Point scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.
Point is over his recent illness and right back on the scoreboard. He is now at the official point-per-game pace (60 in 60), but he's a far cry from his 92-point brilliance of last season. Point remains a solid play, but his pace remains disappointing because of his draft position.
