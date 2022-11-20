Point put up two assists Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Both came on the power play. Point has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in as many games, but hasn't put a puck past the goal line in six games. That will come -- he's delivered at least 23 goals in five straight seasons.
