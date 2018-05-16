Point scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

It's his fourth multi-point performance this postseason, and Point has been more than living up to his name with six goals and 14 points in 13 games. The 22-year-old will continue to anchor the second line for the Lightning while seeing plenty of time with the man advantage, giving him both a strong floor and an impressive ceiling for nightly production.