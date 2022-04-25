Point had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Panthers.

Point was involved in two of the Lightning's three power-play goals, giving his team a 6-3 lead early in the third before assisting on Steven Stamkos' goal which capped off the scoring. With 28 goals and 30 assists, Point needs to light the lamp two more times to reach 30 in both categories for the third time in his career.