Coburn hasn't recorded a point in 13 games dating back to Dec. 13.

Coburn has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 45 games. The Bolts have seven guys who can play in their top-six at any given time and Coburn is usually part of that top six. But he occasionally sits as part of a four-man group that also includes Dan Girardi, Erik Cernak and Mikhail Sergachev. Coburn just isn't a fantasy factor.