Girardi left Sunday's contest against Detroit late in the second period after being hit in the back of the neck by a Martin Frk slapshot, but isn't dealing with a serious injury.

Girardi dropped to a knee in an attempt to block Frk's shot as he received a one-timer near top of the left faceoff circle, and inadvertently caught the shot high and collapsed to the ice. Both trainers came out to attend to the 33-year-old, who was able to exit the ice gingerly after being attended to for several minutes Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Initial reports have come back positive from the team but Girardi will be shut down for the night, and if he isn't ready to go for Wednesday's tilt against Carolina, Braydon Coburn figures to draw into the lineup.