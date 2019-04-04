Lightning's Dan Girardi: Joins in on practice Thursday
Girardi was on the ice for practice Thursday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury March 7, Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios reports.
Girardi isn't expected to make his return until the playoffs fire up, but his presence on the ice is an encouraging sign that he should be ready early in the postseason. The veteran blueliner has collected just 15 points over 61 games this season, leaving him off the fantasy radar in many playoff pools.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...