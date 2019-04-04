Girardi was on the ice for practice Thursday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury March 7, Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios reports.

Girardi isn't expected to make his return until the playoffs fire up, but his presence on the ice is an encouraging sign that he should be ready early in the postseason. The veteran blueliner has collected just 15 points over 61 games this season, leaving him off the fantasy radar in many playoff pools.