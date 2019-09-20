Dan Girardi: Announces retirement
Girardi has retired from the NHL.
Girardi was never a high-end fantasy asset, but he was a highly dependable stay-at-home defender throughout his 13-year career, spending his first 11 seasons with the Rangers before joining the Lightning for his final two NHL campaigns. The 35-year-old will hang up his skates having racked up 56 goals and 264 points in 927 career contests.
