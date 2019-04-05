Lightning's Dan Girardi: Returning to action Saturday
Girardi (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for the regular-season finale Saturday against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Girardi wasn't expected to return prior to the postseason, but it appears he's recovered a bit ahead of schedule and will get in a tune-up game prior. The veteran defenseman owns just 15 points to his name through 61 contests, so there's little to point to in terms of fantasy upside despite him playing on one of the best offensive clubs in the league.
