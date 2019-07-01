Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced that the team would not re-sign Dan Girardi, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Girardi has been a vital part of the Lightning's defensive group over the last two seasons, suiting up in 139 regular season contests during that span. The 35-year-old blueliner can still provide a touch of offense, but more importantly, some veteran leadership in the locker room. He shouldn't have trouble securing a short-term NHL deal this offseason.